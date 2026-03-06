Brett Pesce Injury: Set to miss next two games
Pesce (lower body) will not be available against the Rangers or Red Wings on Saturday or Sunday, respectively, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Pesce has already missed one game, but he will now have to be out for at least two more. The 31-year-old blueliner hasn't found the back of the net since Dec. 23 versus the Islanders, a stretch of 24 games during which he managed just three helpers. With his limited offensive upside, Pesce figures to be a mid-range fantasy option, at best, once cleared to play.
