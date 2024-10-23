Brett Pesce Injury: Set to travel with team

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday that Pesce (lower leg) will travel with the Devils ahead of Thursday's road matchup in Detroit, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

While it's not yet clear whether Pesce will suit up against the Red Wings, it's encouraging that he'll accompany the team on the road trip. Keefe said it's at least fair to say that Pesce will play over the weekend, so even if the defenseman remains out Thursday, he could return to action Friday against the Islanders or Sunday against the Ducks. Pesce and Luke Hughes (shoulder) also led the Devils during Wednesday's post-practice stretch, which should give increased optimism that Pesce could be available Thursday.