Brett Pesce News: Gathers helper in shootout win

Pesce logged an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Pesce had been held off the scoresheet in the previous eight games, recording 13 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and eight PIM in that span. His drought ended when he set up a Luke Hughes goal in the first period. Pesce is now at 15 points, 96 shots on net, 132 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 67 appearances. It's a better season than his last in Carolina, when he had 13 points in 70 regular-season outings, but this still isn't the peak of Pesce's scoring skills.