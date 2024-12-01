Brett Pesce News: Gets first assist with new team

Pesce notched an assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Capitals.

The helper was Pesce's first point as a Devil. He's quietly struggled on offense after missing the first two weeks of the season with a lower-leg injury. The 30-year-old blueliner is at one assist, 28 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while averaging 21:15 of ice time through 18 contests. Pesce's usage is likely to remain defensive in nature since Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes handle most of the scoring from the blue line in New Jersey.