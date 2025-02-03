Fantasy Hockey
Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce News: Logs helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Pesce registered an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Pesce set up Paul Cotter's second goal of the game just 18 seconds into the third period. Pesce has recorded three assists in his last two games after being held without a point over eight prior contests. The veteran blueliner should be able to surpass the 13 points he generated over 70 regular-season games in 2023-24 -- he's chipped in a goal and nine points over 44 outings this season.

Brett Pesce
New Jersey Devils
