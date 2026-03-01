Brett Pesce News: Manages assist in win

Pesce logged an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Pesce snapped an 18-game point drought with the helper. He went minus-13 with 18 shots on net and 28 blocked shots in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old defenseman is up to seven points, 43 shots on net, 77 blocks and a minus-12 rating over 36 appearances. Pesce's never been a particularly big scorer, but this could end up as the lowest-scoring campaign in his career.