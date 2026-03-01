Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce News: Manages assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Pesce logged an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Pesce snapped an 18-game point drought with the helper. He went minus-13 with 18 shots on net and 28 blocked shots in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old defenseman is up to seven points, 43 shots on net, 77 blocks and a minus-12 rating over 36 appearances. Pesce's never been a particularly big scorer, but this could end up as the lowest-scoring campaign in his career.

Brett Pesce
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Pesce See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Pesce See More
Best NHL Fantasy Stars Strategy Tips: Risers, Fallers & How to Build Your Team
NHL
Best NHL Fantasy Stars Strategy Tips: Risers, Fallers & How to Build Your Team
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
55 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 14
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 14
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
77 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
104 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, October 9
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, October 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
143 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
150 days ago