Brett Pesce News: Nets rare goal

Pesce scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Pesce was posterized after failing to block Ilya Lyubushkin's first goal in nearly two years on an odd-man rush in the second period. There was a little redemption for Pesce when he scored at 15:52 of the third to tie the game at 3-3, ending his own 30-game goal drought, but the Devils would give up a goal late to end up with nothing from their road-trip finale. It's been an unremarkable first season with the Devils for Pesce, who has two goals, 10 assists, 73 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 54 outings overall.