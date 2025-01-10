Brett Pesce News: Picks up helper Thursday

Pesce notched an assist and six blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Pesce got it done at both ends of the ice Thursday -- he set up a Jack Hughes tally in the second period. The six blocks matched Pesce's season high, which he's achieved three times this season. He has a modest six points over 17 contests since the start of December. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has seven points, 47 shots on net, 72 blocks and a minus-1 rating over 35 appearances.