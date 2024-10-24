Brett Pesce News: Playing versus Wings

Pesce (lower leg) will be in the lineup to face Detroit on Thursday, Bill Spaulding of MSG Network reports.

Pesce will make his 2024-25 season debut after missing the first nine games of the campaign due to his lower leg injury. In addition to Pesce, the Devils will also welcome back Luke Hughes (shoulder) against the Red Wings. With both blueliners back in the lineup, Daniil Misyul and Simon Nemec figure to find themselves relegated to the press box as healthy scratches.