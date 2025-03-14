Brett Pesce News: Posts two-point effort

Pesce recorded a goal, an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Pesce is not known for his contributions to the box score, and in fact, this was just his third multi-point effort of the campaign. He's had just three points over his last 10 games, so Pesce can't be trusted to produce in most fantasy formats on a consistent basis. Through 58 games, the blueliner has racked up only 14 points (three goals, 11 assists).