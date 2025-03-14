Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce News: Posts two-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Pesce recorded a goal, an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Pesce is not known for his contributions to the box score, and in fact, this was just his third multi-point effort of the campaign. He's had just three points over his last 10 games, so Pesce can't be trusted to produce in most fantasy formats on a consistent basis. Through 58 games, the blueliner has racked up only 14 points (three goals, 11 assists).

Brett Pesce
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now