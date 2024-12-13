Fantasy Hockey
Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce News: Pots first career shorthanded goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Pesce scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

The 30-year-old blueliner gave the Devils an insurance tally late in the third period when Jack Hughes' initial shot was blocked by Brandt Clarke, but Pesce then followed up and used the Kings defender as a screen. It was Pesce's first goal of the season and only his second point in 23 appearances, and his first career shortie in his 10th NHL campaign.

