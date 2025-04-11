Brett Pesce News: Records assist in loss

Pesce logged an assist and four PIM in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Pesce picked up his second assist in the last four games. The 30-year-old defenseman was limited to just three points over the prior 15 contests. He's now at 16 points, 97 shots on net, 137 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 70 appearances in his first year with the Devils. He is set to miss the 20-point mark for the second year in a row after reaching it in five of his first eight NHL seasons.