Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce News: Set to rest Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 3:01pm

Pesce (rest) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against Detroit, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Wednesday.

Pesce will conclude the regular season with three goals, 17 points, 29 PIM, 24 hits and 138 blocks in 72 appearances. He should be back for Game 1 of the Devils' first-round series, which will be against his former team, the Hurricanes.

