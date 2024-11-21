Brett Pesce News: Slated to play

Pesce (undisclosed) is expected to play against Carolina on Thursday.

Pesce, who made his first 627 career regular-season appearances with the Hurricanes, is set to face his former team for the first time. The Devils suffered a 4-2 loss to Carolina on Oct. 15, but Pesce missed that game due to a lower-leg injury. He has no points, 21 shots, four hits and 20 blocks over 12 appearances with New Jersey in 2024-25.