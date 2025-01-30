Brett Pesce News: Two-point effort Wednesday

Pesce produced two assists with six shots on net, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

The veteran defenseman had a hand in the Devils' final two tallies of the night, snapping a scoring drought in which he'd managed just one assist over his prior 14 games. Pesce has been a reliable presence on the blue line in his first season with New Jersey, racking up 89 blocked shots across 44 appearances -- giving the 30-year-old a chance to top his prior career high of 148 blocks, set in 2016-17.