Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce News: Uncharacteristically poor game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Pesce held a minus-3 rating and blocked one shot in 22:20 of ice time during Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Known for his defensive prowess and shutdown capability, Pesce had a tough game Wednesday. His minus-3 rating was worst on the team and a personal season-worst. It brings the former Hurricane's season rating to minus-6, on track to becoming his first season in the red since 2017.

Brett Pesce
New Jersey Devils
