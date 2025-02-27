Brett Pesce News: Uncharacteristically poor game
Pesce held a minus-3 rating and blocked one shot in 22:20 of ice time during Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Known for his defensive prowess and shutdown capability, Pesce had a tough game Wednesday. His minus-3 rating was worst on the team and a personal season-worst. It brings the former Hurricane's season rating to minus-6, on track to becoming his first season in the red since 2017.
