Brian Dumoulin News: Assists in consecutive contests

Dumoulin notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Dumoulin helped out on a Trevor Zegras tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Dumoulin has an assist in each of the last two games and four of his last seven contests. The defenseman isn't a big scorer, but he's contributed 12 helpers, 47 shots on net and a minus-4 rating while adding 51 hits and 81 blocked shots through 49 appearances. He's been a defensive fixture in the Ducks' lineup in his first season with the team.