Brian Dumoulin News: Collects helper in win

Dumoulin notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dumoulin set up Leo Carlsson's goal at 10:20 of the third period, which was the game-winner. The helper snapped a nine-game slump for Dumoulin. The 33-year-old defenseman is maintaining a top-four role for the Ducks, but he has limited fantasy value since he doesn't score much. Through 14 appearances, he has three assists, 20 shots on net, 16 hits and 28 blocked shots while averaging 19:08 of ice time.