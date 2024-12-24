Brian Dumoulin News: Making little impact on offense
Dumoulin remains in a third-pairing role but has not registered a point since Nov. 25, a span of 13 contests.
Dumoulin continues to see bottom-four minutes for the Ducks even after the team made some trades to reshape its blue line. The 33-year-old has not been a strong source of offense this year, picking up just six assists with 34 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 33 contests. Dumoulin has added 32 hits and 54 blocked shots and should continue to make most of his impact in the defensive zone.
