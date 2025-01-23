Brian Dumoulin News: Manages helper against old team

Dumoulin produced an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Dumoulin has three helpers over his last six outings. The 33-year-old has been in the lineup regularly for the Ducks as a veteran presence. He's up to 11 assists, 47 shots on net, 50 hits, 78 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 48 appearances. Dumoulin's offense is too limited for most fantasy managers, but it looks like the Ducks will play him regularly, meaning one of Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyukov or Drew Helleson will be a healthy scratch most of the time.