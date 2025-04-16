Brian Dumoulin News: Nets game-winner in overtime

Dumoulin scored the game-winning goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

This was Dumoulin's first goal as a Devil, and it came at a great time, just 1:30 into overtime, to fend off the Bruins' comeback attempt. Dumoulin has six points in 18 games since he was traded from the Ducks, and he's at 22 points, 69 shots on net, 73 hits, 109 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 79 appearances this season.