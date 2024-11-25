Brian Dumoulin News: Pockets helper against former team

Dumoulin logged an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Dumoulin set up Trevor Zegras' first-period tally on a delayed penalty. With four helpers over his last seven contests, Dumoulin has been better than usual on offense over recent weeks. The 33-year-old defenseman has six assists, 25 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-5 rating through 20 outings overall, providing a stable veteran presence on the Ducks' inexperienced blue line.