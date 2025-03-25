Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brian Dumoulin headshot

Brian Dumoulin News: Sends assist in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Dumoulin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Dumoulin continues to be steady in a bottom-four role for the Devils, earning four assists over nine contests since the Ducks traded him away. He's at the 20-point mark for the third time in his career, earning two goals and 18 helpers over 70 appearances this season. He's also collected 63 shots on net, 65 hits, 102 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.

Brian Dumoulin
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now