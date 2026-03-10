Brian Dumoulin News: Three points in Monday's OT win
Dumoulin produced a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Columbus.
The veteran blueliner isn't known for his offense, but Dumoulin picked up a point in each regulation period, including his second goal of the season in the third. It was his first multi-point performance since Jan. 5, and the three-point outburst equaled his production from his prior 21 games combined.
