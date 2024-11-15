Fantasy Hockey
Brian Dumoulin News: Two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Dumoulin notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Dumoulin helped out on goals by Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Strome in the third period. With three helpers over his last three games, Dumoulin appears to be picking up the slack created by the absence of Cam Fowler (upper body). Dumoulin now has five assists, 22 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating through 16 appearances this season.

