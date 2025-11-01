Halonen was scratched for the first two games of the Devils' road trip, but he drew back in for Connor Brown (undisclosed) in this contest. Halonen's tally at 3:12 of the second period was the first of his NHL career in his 12th appearance, and it stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old has added four shots on net, 18 hits, five PIM and a minus-1 rating over eight games this season while filling in as a fourth-liner on occasion. While he's finally on a scoresheet in the NHL, he shouldn't be expected to be a consistent scorer going forward.