Brian Halonen News: Recalled by New Jersey

Halonen was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday.

Halonen made his NHL debut with the Devils last year by appearing in two games and logging two shots on goal and two hits while averaging 8:17 of ice time. He'll rejoin New Jersey for the first time this season since Stefan Noesen (illness) and Erik Haula (ankle) will be unavailable for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs. However, it seems unlikely that Halonen will play a significant role for the Devils if he enters the lineup.