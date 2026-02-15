Brian Halonen headshot

Brian Halonen News: Three points in Comets' win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Halonen scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Utica's 7-4 win over Rochester on Sunday.

Halonen snapped a four-game slump, his longest of the season at the AHL level, with this performance. He's up to 15 goals, six assists and a plus-6 rating over 28 appearances. Even with time in the NHL this season, Halonen could still match his 40-point performance from 62 games in the 2024-25 regular season.

Brian Halonen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Halonen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Halonen See More
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star
NHL
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star
Author Image
Michael Finewax
105 days ago