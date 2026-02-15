Brian Halonen News: Three points in Comets' win

Halonen scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Utica's 7-4 win over Rochester on Sunday.

Halonen snapped a four-game slump, his longest of the season at the AHL level, with this performance. He's up to 15 goals, six assists and a plus-6 rating over 28 appearances. Even with time in the NHL this season, Halonen could still match his 40-point performance from 62 games in the 2024-25 regular season.