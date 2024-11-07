Brock Boeser Injury: Exits after blindside hit
Boeser (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Kings after taking a high blindside hit from Tanner Jeannot in the first period.
Boeser immediately left for the locker room after the hit, which earned a major penalty and ejection for Jeannot. The 27-year-old Boeser has racked up six goals and five assists through 12 contests, so any potential absence would have a significant impact on the Canucks' offense. Given the nature of the hit, it's unclear if Boeser will be available to play Saturday versus the Oilers.
