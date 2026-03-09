Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser Injury: Leaves morning skate early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Boeser (undisclosed) is slated to be a game-time decision against Ottawa on Monday, according to Randip Janda of Sportsnet.

Boeser was on the ice briefly for Monday's morning skate. However, his early departure from the session has him questionable for Monday's game against the Senators. If Boeser and Evander Kane (undisclosed) are unavailable, Curtis Douglas could suit up for Monday's matchup.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
