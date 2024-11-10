Brock Boeser Injury: Out indefinitely

Boeser (upper body) is out indefinitely, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reported Saturday.

Boeser didn't play in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Edmonton after being injured in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings. It's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. The Canucks recalled Jonathan Lekkerimaki from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday to occupy a top-six role during Boeser's absence. The 27-year-old Boeser has six goals, 11 points, 26 shots on net and 13 hits through 12 appearances this season.