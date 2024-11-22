Brock Boeser Injury: Practices in non-contact jersey

Boeser (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Boeser sustained an upper-body injury against the Kings on Nov. 7, and Friday marked the first time that he practiced with the main group since getting hurt. While he'll likely need to shed his non-contact sweater before he's in the mix to return to game action, he certainly took an encouraging step in his recovery process Friday.