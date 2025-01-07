Fantasy Hockey
Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Adds helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Boeser logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Boeser had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games following a stretch where he tallied six times over four contests. The 27-year-old has been a little streaky over the last month, but his top-six status and a spot on the first power-play unit remain intact. Boeser has 14 goals, 12 assists, 60 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-6 rating across 32 outings.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
