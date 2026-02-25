Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Boeser (concussion) will be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Wednesday, per Canucks Insider.

Boeser missed five games ahead of the Olympic break while suffering from a concussion but appears to be good to go. After suffering through a 21-game goal drought, the 29-year-old winger has notched three goals in his last six outings. If Boeser goes through another slump, he could be in danger of missing the 20-goal threshold for just the second time in the last six seasons.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
24 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
26 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
29 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
33 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Michael Finewax
33 days ago