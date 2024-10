Boeser notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Boeser's on a five-game point streak (two goals, three assists). The winger set up J.T. Miller's go-ahead goal during a frenzy of scoring that saw the Canucks tally three times in 1:05 in the second period. Boeser has seven points, 18 shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating through seven outings overall as a constant presence in the top six.