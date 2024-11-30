Brock Boeser News: Deals two helpers in overtime win

Boeser recorded a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

These were Boeser's first two points over three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger has played on the third line since his return, though he saw 21:02 of ice time Friday, so his usage may be larger than his listed role would suggest. He's at six goals, seven helpers, 30 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating through 15 outings this season.