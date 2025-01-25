Brock Boeser News: Delivers helper Saturday

Boeser logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Boeser extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists) when he set up Quinn Hughes' game-winner early in the second period. While Boeser's goal-scoring pace has cooled a bit, the playmaking at least partially makes up for it. The winger has 16 tallies, 16 assists, 81 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-9 rating across 41 appearances this season while filling a top-six role.