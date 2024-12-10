Fantasy Hockey
Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Boeser notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Boeser helped out Elias Pettersson's power-play goal in the second period and Jake DeBrusk's game-tying tally in the third. This was Boeser's third multi-point effort over the last six games, a span in which he's earned a goal and six helpers. He's up to 18 points (eight on the power play), 43 shots on net, 25 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 20 outings overall.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
