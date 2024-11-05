Brock Boeser News: Earns two points in win

Boeser scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Boeser tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally before setting up Jake DeBrusk for a goal in the third. This ended a two-game dry spell for Boeser, who has offered mostly consistent offense in a top-six role this season. He's up to six goals, five assists, 25 shots on net, 12 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 11 outings.