Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Extends goal spree to three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Boeser scored a goal on his only shot on net in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Boeser tied the game at 3-3 late in the third period, but the Rangers responded quickly afterward to regain the lead. The 28-year-old winger has five goals and one assist during his three-game point streak. During that span, Boeser has lit the lamp in each outing. He has 23 goals and 44 points through 63 appearances this season.

