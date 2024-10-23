Brock Boeser News: Extends streak with power-play goal

Boeser scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Boeser's third-period tally helped the Canucks fend off any comeback effort from Chicago. The goal extended Boeser's point to four games (two goals, two helpers). The winger is up to four tallies, two assists, 14 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through six outings this season. He'll play in a top-six role and see ample power-play time throughout the campaign, and his early success suggests last year's 40-goal, 73-point effort wasn't as much of a fluke as first imagined.