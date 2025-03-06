Brock Boeser News: Garners power-play helper

Boeser notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Boeser has a helper in two of the last three games, both of which have been against the Ducks. The 28-year-old winger is in a six-game goal drought and hasn't logged a multi-point effort since Jan. 23 versus the Oilers. For the season, Boeser is up to 18 goals, 37 points (15 on the power play), 106 shots on net and a minus-20 rating across 54 appearances. He's a pending unrestricted free agent this summer, and with the Canucks just hanging around the bubble in the playoff race, he could be traded prior to Friday's deadline. If that happens, this was his last game with the team that drafted him 23rd overall in 2015.