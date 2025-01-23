Brock Boeser News: Goal, assist in loss

Boeser scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Boeser's pair of points came in a span of 2:39 during the second period. That was all the Canucks could muster in this contest. This was Boeser's first multi-point effort since Dec. 28 versus Seattle. The winger has five points over his last six outings and a total of 16 goals, 15 assists, 80 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-9 rating through 40 appearances this season.