Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Boeser notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

The Canucks opted not to move Boeser at the trade deadline, so he'll close out the campaign with the only NHL club he's ever known. The 28-year-old is warming up a bit with an assist in three of his last four games, including two on the power play. The winger is at 18 goals, 20 assists, 108 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-20 rating through 55 contests this season. He's currently playing on the third line, though his role on the power play remains intact, giving him a boost in fantasy value if it continues to lead to offense.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
