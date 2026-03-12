Brock Boeser News: Logs pair of points in shootout win
Boeser scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.
Boeser has four goals and an assist over his last five outings. He opened the scoring at 8:40 of the first period and set up Filip Hronek for the tying goal with 1:01 left in regulation. Boeser's recent improved stretch has lifted him over the 30-point mark on the year -- he has 16 goals, 15 helpers, 129 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-32 rating through 58 appearances. He should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More