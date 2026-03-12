Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Logs pair of points in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Boeser scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Boeser has four goals and an assist over his last five outings. He opened the scoring at 8:40 of the first period and set up Filip Hronek for the tying goal with 1:01 left in regulation. Boeser's recent improved stretch has lifted him over the 30-point mark on the year -- he has 16 goals, 15 helpers, 129 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-32 rating through 58 appearances. He should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago