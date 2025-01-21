Brock Boeser News: Manages helper in loss

Boeser provided an assist and fired eight shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Boeser was responsible for nearly a quarter of the Canucks' shots but saw his goal drought reach four games. He's scored just once while adding three assists over 10 outings in January. The veteran winger is up to 15 goals, 14 helpers, 77 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-11 rating across 39 appearances this season while playing in a top-six role as usual.