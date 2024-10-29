Brock Boeser News: Multi-point performance Monday

Boeser notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Boeser found the back of the net midway through the first period to even things up 1-1, and later he'd set up Quinn Hughes' third-period goal to spark the late comeback and force overtime. Boeser has been one of the most consistent players for the Canucks this season, cracking the scoresheet in six games in a row and in all but one of his eight contests. He's up to five goals and four assists on the season.