Brock Boeser News: Nets winner on power play

Boeser scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

It came on the power play. Boeser cut through the slot, took a pass and shot low past the left pad of Joseph Woll, who was screened on the play. It was his 197th snipe in the NHL, which moved him into a tie with Thomas Gradin for ninth in Canucks history. Boeser has two power-play goals in his last three games. The sniper has 18 goals and 17 assists in 48 games, but he has just 99 shots. Last season, he had 204. We all know the results that a more few shots will bring, so let's get at it, Brock.