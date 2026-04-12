Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Picks up two points in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Boeser scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Boeser had gone five games without a goal before cashing in on a shorthanded tally at 4:28 of the third period. The 29-year-old winger also helped out on Marco Rossi's game-winning goal 4:50 into overtime. Boeser isn't usually a big factor on the penalty kill -- his goal Sunday was his first shorthanded point since the 2021-22 campaign. He's at 22 goals, 47 points, 163 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-46 rating over 73 appearances this season.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
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