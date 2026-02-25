Brock Boeser News: Pockets helper in return

Boeser notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Boeser missed the Canucks' last five games before the Olympic break while in concussion protocol. The 29-year-old got back to health during the break and should resume a top-six role moving forward. He's at 26 points, 116 shots on net, 32 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating over 51 appearances in what's been a challenging year for him and the Canucks as a whole.